A Kansas man suffers serious injuries in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald Moore, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, was driving on Highway 135 near Gravois Mills on Friday night when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Moore was ejected when his bike rolled onto its side. He was transported to Lake Regional for treatment.

GRAVOIS MILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO