The law graduate, the scrum-half who is already a big voice in the camp and the youngster who has bulked up on potatoes... meet England's new boys who will start for Eddie Jones' side in their second Test against Australia

Eddie Jones has made some big calls as England look to bounce back from their 30-28 defeat in Perth, during the second Test against Australia on Saturday.

He has gone for a dramatic revamp of his back line with uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman making their England debuts.

Jones has also turned to youth at scrum-half, as 21-year-old Tiger Jack van Poortvliet – a try-scorer on debut last weekend – takes over from Harlequins veteran Danny Care.

Sportsmail takes a look at England's new boys who will look to make an impact on Saturday.

Guy Porter (centre)

Three years ago, Porter was captain of Sydney University rugby team while completing a law degree.

He joined Leicester in 2020 and has starred as a wing and centre. The 25-year-old is known for his direct running and work-rate. Eddie Jones wants him to offer more punch in midfield to generate momentum in attack.

While Joe Marchant offers greater craft and guile, Porter will be tasked with getting over the gain line with dominant carries and producing quick ball.

Jones wants Guy Porter (left) to offer more punch in midfield and create attacking momentum

Jack van Poortvliet (scrum-half)

The fourth No 9 to play alongside Marcus Smith in 11 Tests, Van Poortvliet is only third in the pecking order at Leicester. But he has made a big impression on Jones and scored on his debut last week.

Skipper Courtney Lawes praised the 21-year-old for being a big voice in the camp at Thursday's team announcement. He has a fast pass and strong kicking game, which are two areas where England are looking to improve.

Jack van Poortvliet scored on his debut off the bench against Australia during the first Test

Tommy Freeman (wing) 

Freeman has gained 35lb in two years after bulking up on potatoes and protein shakes. Now 16st, Freeman is known for his power and pace.

A clinical finisher, he has scored 11 tries in his last 13 Premiership starts for Northampton and will hope to improve England’s cutting edge after they fired blanks in the first Test.

Jones has challenged the 21-year-old to get the ball in his hands, unlike big Joe Cokanasiga who had a limited impact in the first Test. Freeman attended school holiday rugby camps in Norfolk with Freddie Steward while at primary school.