Philadelphia, PA

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

By Ukee Washington
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs.

ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention.

They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs.

All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville.

But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge.

ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem.

A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing.

But the economy is also playing a big role.

“What we’re seeing a lot of is the economy. People are getting evicted and they can’t afford rent so they can’t take care of their pets. They’re being forced to choose between find an apartment and keeping their 120-pound dog. They’re really facing a lot of difficult decisions,” Barnett said.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet the Pennsylvania SPCA has an adoption event planned for this Saturday .

If you cannot attend Saturday’s event or are interested in visiting a shelter near you, click on one of the links below for more information:

Comments / 24

Mrs Opinion
3d ago

All those people that got dogs while during lock down, working from home during Covid peak and now alot having to go back to work, in the office, they just give them up or dump them. So sad!

Reply
13
lynrd7z
2d ago

I am praying the event goes well and many dogs will find a forever home. spay/neuter is the answer. and people need to take adopting an animal as an approx 15 year responsibility. they have feeling also. they do not want to be dumped. they have so much love to give.

Reply(1)
8
?❤️☝️
2d ago

Please save dogs, they need home of their own, adopt, step in and plea 🙏‼️💜

Reply
8
 

