Exclusive: One-Of-A-Kind Summer Camp Encourages More Women To Consider Career In Construction

By Alicia Roberts
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a one-of-a-kind summer camp hopes to encourage more women to consider a career in the construction industry. These girls are building a new path to success.

Constructing a new generation of female leaders in a profession often reserved for men.

“History has always been construction is a man’s world,” said Bose Houser, a board member,  of the National Association of Women in Construction Philadelphia Chapter and owner of Rocks & Cornerstones.

These seventh through 12th graders are part of a free, six-week summer camp aimed at giving girls hands-on experience in construction skills and job site training. Today, they’re practicing fire safety.

The Mentoring Young Women in Construction Camp is in its 13th year and includes resume and interview training.

Houser owns her own construction company and hopes to use her experience to inspire others.

“I think women fight their own inner voices and we doubt our capabilities until we are able to prove to ourselves that we can do those things,” she said.

In the United States, women make up just 10% of all workers in the construction industry.

“I still find that there’s not that many women that I see on my social media that I look at that are in construction,” said Jaya Adams, a camp attendee.

Jaya is back for a second summer and says she loves creating. She’s inspired by her father, who is an electrician.

“I thought that was really cool to see what my work did and I did that with my hands,” Jaya said

Previous students have gone on to careers in carpentry and construction management. The hope is that for this class, seeing is the first step in building the future they dream.

“If you have more women that are confident like that and go for what they want or at least try something outside of their comfort zone it does a lot. It makes a difference,” Houser said.

