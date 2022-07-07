ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Pennsylvania Republicans Endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro For Governor

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Pennsylvania Republicans are now endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro over GOP candidate Doug Mastriano. Former Lt. Gov. Bob Jubelirer joined other Republicans on Wednesday to endorse Shapiro, the commonwealth’s current attorney general, for governor.

Jubelirer says he’s concerned that Mastriano’s beliefs don’t align with mainline Republicans.

“I can’t call him a Republican because I don’t believe a Republican, at least that I knew, would fit him,” Jubelirer said. “I am a Republican as far as I know in the finest sense of the Republican Party and the history of the Republican Party. I don’t know who this guy is.”

As of now, neither the Mastriano campaign nor the Republican Party has commented about these endorsements.

Comments / 17

Rena Pard
2d ago

All "has beens" that aren't in office anymore. They had to be contacted in nursing homes. Get a life Writer. Fake News

Ellie Mae
9h ago

Fake News. They are going to push very hard to make Doug Mastriano look bad. He is more caring about the constitution and the history of Gettysburg and continues to speak truth every other week on his live streams.. don’t let the Democrats continue to give their false information.

