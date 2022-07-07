More Pennsylvania Republicans Endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro For Governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Pennsylvania Republicans are now endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro over GOP candidate Doug Mastriano. Former Lt. Gov. Bob Jubelirer joined other Republicans on Wednesday to endorse Shapiro, the commonwealth’s current attorney general, for governor.

Jubelirer says he’s concerned that Mastriano’s beliefs don’t align with mainline Republicans.

“I can’t call him a Republican because I don’t believe a Republican, at least that I knew, would fit him,” Jubelirer said. “I am a Republican as far as I know in the finest sense of the Republican Party and the history of the Republican Party. I don’t know who this guy is.”

As of now, neither the Mastriano campaign nor the Republican Party has commented about these endorsements.