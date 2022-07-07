KCSO: Bodies of two men recovered in Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of two men were recovered Thursday in the Kern River near Hobo Campground where two swimmers went missing on July 4th.

KCSO said deputies with the Search and Rescue along with help from the Air Support Unit recovered a body shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the Kern River in the area near Hobo Campground.

A second body was recovered at about 10:45 a.m. about 200 yards away from the first recovery, said KCSO.

Both men were declared dead at the scene, said KCSO.

KCSO said the identities of the men would be released at a later date.

PREVIOUS STORY:

23ABC In-Depth: Search continues for two men missing in the Kern River