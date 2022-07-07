ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, Chrysler Museum plan to purchase EVMS building near the Hague

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWDVF_0gYB6zD800
The city of Norfolk and Chrysler Museum plan to purchase Eastern Virginia Medical School's Smith-Rogers Hall, the school's oldest building, and surrounding land to eventually be a part of the art museum. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Since 2019, Eastern Virginia Medical School has been soliciting bids to sell the oldest building on its Norfolk campus.

Now, Smith-Rogers Hall has attracted a pair of buyers. The city of Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art joined forces to purchase the four-story building for $3.2 million for use as an expansion location for the art museum.

“We couldn’t ignore the opportunity,” said Erik Neil, the Chrysler Museum director and CEO.

The building, next to the art museum overlooking the Hague, was purchased by EVMS in 1972, according to Virginian-Pilot reporting . Once a nursing school and dormitory, the building was most recently used for administrative offices.

When EVMS leaders decided to sell the property, Neil said he knew it was a one-time opportunity for the art museum’s future. Museum leaders decided to partner with city officials to make the sale happen.

As part of their agreement, Norfolk would pay first for the total $3.2 million, said Jared Chalk, the city’s economic development director. The Chrysler Museum would then match half that: $1.6 million.

If approved by city council members, Chalk said the funding would come from the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget. Neil said a single donor is funding the art museum’s portion of the cost — Oriana McKinnon, the widow of former Norfolk Southern chairman Arnold McKinnon and a longtime museum patron.

The purchase would include the EVMS building, its parking lot and a vacant lot that once was the location of Leigh Memorial Hospital.

Neil said the art museum doesn’t currently have plans for the space. He hoped an eventual use would align with the museum’s educational mission, and expected museum leaders would involve community stakeholders in choosing how to use the space.

He didn’t expect anything to happen immediately, though. Right now, Neil said museum leaders are focused on completing a $50 million capital campaign that will expand the Perry Glass Studio and create a new center for photographs, drawings, prints and other works on paper.

If you go

The Norfolk City Council will hold a public hearing on the planned purchase at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 810 Union St. in the City Hall Building. Residents who wish to speak must contact the city clerk at 757-664-4253 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

A look inside one unit at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has revealed the heartbreaking scenes outside Seaview Lofts apartments as residents have been forced to relocate. The interior of the apartment, which was previously occupied by a 44-year-old tenant who has lived in two units in the building since 2011, tells another story.
SEAVIEW, VA
US News and World Report

Virginia Cafe Owners Want Community to Socialize With Cats

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — What do cats, coffee and community all have in common?. They’re all essential parts of a new business coming to Newport News this summer. Cups and Claws Café will offer a chance to socialize with adoptable cats while drinking a cup of coffee and munching on baked goods. The owners want the café to be a place where the community can come to read, work, relax, create and play.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hague, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
point2homes.com

3469 Vivian Street, Norfolk, Norfolk County, VA, 23513

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME! Spacious Open Floor Plan! Hardwood Floors, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - this lovely home has all the upgrades! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths! Downstairs Bedroom with Bath. Primary Bedroom with Spa Bath! 2 Car Garage! Huge Fenced Yard! This GORGEOUS HOME is centrally located near Bases, Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping, Museums and FUN! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! COME MAKE IT YOURS!
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Chrysler Building#Katz#Smith Rogers Hall#Chalk
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
princessanneindy.com

An annual showcase for farming, local youth in rural Virginia Beach

BACK BAY — Raising and training large animals isn’t easy, and showing them can be particularly challenging, but the youth who participated in the Virginia Beach 4-H Livestock Show & Sale on Friday, June 3, rose to that challenge. Fifty-four contestants successfully showed their livestock in front of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTKR News 3

Over 9,000 Hampton Roads customers lost power due to Saturday's storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Storms across Hampton Roads on Saturday caused over 9,000 power outages. According to Paula Miller of Dominion Energy, afternoon storms and lightning strikes have knocked out power for customers mainly in Norfolk Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk. According to Dominion Energy's power outage map, at 3:30 p.m., there were 9,903 power outages.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WAVY News 10

Suffolk bar owners want entertainment past midnight, mayor says city isn’t ready yet

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk bar and restaurant owners say if downtown is going to be a success, they need to be able to have live entertainment until 2 a.m. Currently, those authorized to host live entertainment with a conditional use permit (CUP) in downtown must cease performance at 11 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and midnight Friday – Saturday, according to Kevin Wyne, the interim director of Planning and Community Development.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ms. Wheelchair Virginia competes in national pageant next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The reigning Ms. Wheelchair Virginia USA is on the road to the national competition. WAVY News 10 first introduced you to Gloria Thornton in February. She is a military wife living in Virginia Beach. Thornton’s pageant platform focuses on physical disabilities, chronic illness, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy