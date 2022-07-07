ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bags of cookies sold at Target stores are being recalled following a packaging mix-up

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
J&M Foods is voluntarily recalling certain bags of Favorite Day-branded lavender shortbread cookies in the wake of a packaging mix-up, which resulted in the correct allergens not being disclosed. The 7-ounce packages of cookies were distributed at Target stores nationwide.

Instead of being filled with shortbread cookies, a select number of containers were mistakenly packed with chocolate chip cookies, according to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Because the packaging for the shortbread cookies doesn't specify the presence of either eggs or soy, this could pose a risk to individuals with extreme allergies or severe sensitivities to these food items. If consumed, they run the risk of a potentially "serious allergic reaction."

The recalled cookies were sold in purple bags that can be identified by a UPC code of "0-85239-28609-8" and a best-by date of April 18, 2023.

The packaging error was brought to light by a customer. At the time the recall notice was posted, no illnesses or complaints had been reported.

After being notified about the issue, Target posted a recall announcement on its website and pulled the affected products from its shelves, both in stores and online.

If you purchased one of the impacted items, you may contact either J&M Foods or Target by phone to request a refund. A list of the phone numbers is available here.

This isn't the only recall to be aware of right now. Last week, Blount Fine Foods, a prepared foods and soup manufacturer based in McKinney, Texas, voluntarily recalled a limited amount of Panera-branded soups over an undeclared wheat allergen. Here's everything you need to know.

