Charleston County, SC

Pick Me! SC pet adoption event runs July 8-17

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest statewide adoption event in South Carolina returns July 8 through 17. Pick Me! SC brings together dozens of shelters and Petco locations across the...

Pick Me! SC Free adoption event this week

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, now may be the time especially if you live in the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is taking part in a statewide adoption event with the goal to get more shelter pets adopted. Next week all fees […]
OKATIE, SC
Pets on 2: Meet Kiwi

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s kitten season! Kiwi is a two-month-old black and white female kitten with a playful personality and curious nature. If you are interested in meeting Kiwi, you can visit Pet Helpers on Folly Road. Pet Helpers has more than 50 kittens looking for their...
CHARLESTON, SC
‘Pick Me! SC’ adoption event begins Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of animal shelters, rescues and Petco locations across South Carolina are teaming up for a statewide adoption event with the goal of adopting 1,500 animals. Organized by Charleston Animal Shelter’s No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, “Pick Me! SC” aims to save 1,500 animal lives...
CHARLESTON, SC
The top 5 dog friendly beaches in South Carolina. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer and that means it’s about time for a beach trip. But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you. South...
South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Snee Farm wins eighth city swim meet in a row

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association’s city swim meet was held over the weekend at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. For a remarkable eighth meet in a row, Snee Farm was crowned champions. Final team scores are listed below: Women team scores 1 Parkshore 1,2902 Snee Farm 1,2783 Daniel Island […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Lake living in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner is a growing town located 35 miles from Charleston, quietly tucked from the hustle and bustle of the city. This quaint corner of the Upstate boasts a large lake, Lake Moultrie, along the north portion of the town. With a rich town history, you may know Moncks Corner...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding. Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, Bissell aims to take thousands of pets...
AUGUSTA, GA
BCLS hosting summer gardening workshop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host a workshop to educate residents on summer gardening in the Lowcountry. The Garden and Grass: Summer Tasks workshop will be hosted by Christopher Burtt, who serves as the Horticulture Agent for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Storms flood Dorchester Road in North Charleston Sunday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded. According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water. NCPD reported this at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. As high tide approaches at 5:48 p.m. the risk of flooding increases...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Sea turtle baby boom on SC coast is 'encouraging for this protected species'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sea turtle hatching season started recently on the South Carolina coast and this year's nest numbers are exciting. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that at the halfway mark for this hatching season over 5,600 turtle nests have already been counted. The count for this year has already surpassed the total number of nests counted last year. It is lower than 2019, which stands as a record year with a minimum of nearly 8,800 nests, but hopes are high for the turtles' future.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is spending National Hot Dog Day in the Lowcountry. From July 15 through July 20 (National Hot Dog Day), the Wienermobile will be making stops throughout the Lowcountry. Hot dog lovers can “ketchup” with the Wienermobile at the following times and locations: Friday, July 15 Lidl […]
CHARLESTON, SC

