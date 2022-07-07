Pick Me! SC pet adoption event runs July 8-17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sea turtle hatching season started recently on the South Carolina coast and this year's nest numbers are exciting. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that at the halfway mark for this hatching season over 5,600 turtle nests have already been counted. The count for this year has already surpassed the total number of nests counted last year. It is lower than 2019, which stands as a record year with a minimum of nearly 8,800 nests, but hopes are high for the turtles' future.

