Atlanta, GA

Apartment fire being investigated as possible arson, officials say

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArson investigators want to find out what caused an apartment fire...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Attempted carjacking leaves one man dead at QT on Peachtree Pkwy, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a man was shot to death after trying to stop his car from being stolen in the QT parking lot on Peachtree Parkway. Police say the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle after a black male was found shot to death near a black passenger vehicle at the air pumps.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating homicide at QT in Peachtree Corners

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a homicide at a gas station in Peachtree Corners. Officers were responding Sunday afternoon to the QT at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. They say the incident took place in the parking lot. According to...
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot attempting to stop thief from stealing wife's purse, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a parking deck on Peachtree Street. Police say a thief confronted a group of people Saturday night and tried to steal a woman's purse. Investigators say the woman's husband stepped in and tried to scare the thief away. That's when the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in connection to SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday evening. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to 874 Smith Street SW where they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. That man told investigators he knew who shot him.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot multiple times by burglars entering her home, police say

ATLANTA - A woman is recovering after police say three burglars broke into her home and shot her. The incident happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Eastridge Road SW. According to Atlanta police, three people with their faces covered broke into the woman's home and demanded money. After no money was found, police say the suspects shot her multiple times.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Vandals smash windows of multiple cars parked on Midtown street, police say

ATLANTA - Multiple resident vehicles parked along the street in Midtown were found vandalized Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police. The vehicles were parked along Vedado Way and had their windows broken out. Officers say they managed to get in contact with some of the owners who say nothing was taken despite the damage.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating after death at Cottrell in Gainesville

A death Friday at Cottrell, Inc. in Gainesville has led to an investigation from local and federal officials. Sgt. Ryan Daly, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the death appeared to be accidental. The sheriff's office is withholding additional information until the victim's family can be notified of the death.
GAINESVILLE, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

