Akron reimplements downtown curfew

Related video: OSHP chopper video captures Akron protestors confronting police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron has reimplemented a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It will remain in effect until the order is rescinded.

Mayor Dan Horrigan previously lifted it after violent demonstrations were followed by several nights of peace, but tension started to rise again Wednesday evening as demonstrators continued to protest the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker .

The Akron Police Department says its officers arrested 7 people in protests Wednesday evening.

The curfew is for downtown Akron. (See map below.)

Exceptions include:

All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio, or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

High Street will also be closed from Bowery Street to University Avenue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.