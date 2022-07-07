ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Open Burning Ban – Klamath County Fire District 1

Klamath Alerts
 3 days ago
Wildfires and their impact on the wildland/urban interface are a major concern throughout Oregon. Within the boundaries of Klamath County Fire District 1, we are not immune from the threat of wildfire. Because we live, work and play in an area susceptible to wildfire we ask each homeowner to do their...

KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point. SWAT on scene of a barricaded suspect...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Alleyway Activation Project Call For Artists

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – July 6th, 2022 – In partnership with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, Healthy Klamath was selected as one of the grantees for the AARP Community Challenge. We are excited about this opportunity, because out of 3500 applicants only 259 were selected. The project that was selected is the alleyway art project, otherwise known as the alleyway activation project.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
News Break
Politics
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

California cannabis grows, legal and illegal, leaving behind influx of stray dogs

Yreka, CA. — Animal shelters have seen an increase in stray dogs across the nation, but in Siskiyou County, one shelter says there is a specific reason that is happening. “The bulk of the strays we get are from the pot [cannabis] fields,” said John Golay, Executive Director at Rescue Ranch. "We really are just looking for responsible dog owners that want a new family member.”
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KOIN 6 News

Semi-trucks crash, spill plywood onto I-5 in Jackson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said. According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
