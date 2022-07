The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Stabbing that occurred at 5:28pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a 911 call for a male stabbed in the vicinity of Brown Avenue and Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the male victim, 20; he was transported to a local area hospital by Northwell Health Ambulance. The male victim was pronounced by hospital staff at 5:55pm. The investigation is ongoing.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO