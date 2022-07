Philadelphia officials have instituted a curfew for teens until late September. Under the new rules, 16-17-year-olds must be off the streets by 10 p.m., two hours prior to a current midnight curfew. Children 14 and 15 already had a 10 p.m. curfew while those 13 and under must be in by 9:30 p.m. All are to remain off the streets until 6 a.m. the following day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO