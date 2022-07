As dangerous as Lamar Jackson has been through the first few years of his career, he might just be even better in 2022. Recently, photos emerged of the star quarterback looking visibly more muscular. When asked about the change in his physique — which now has him up to about 220 pounds — Jackson explained that he did it in order to find out how he'd feel and look with the added weight.

