It’s no surprise to many of us that we’re lacking beneficial rain across the area. While some lawns have gotten torrential downpours this first week of July, many haven’t seen a drop of liquid. It shows in the latest drought monitor. These maps are updated and released every Thursday. Northern Madison County is in a moderate drought and so is much of northwest Alabama. In fact, the far western portion of Lauderdale County is under a severe drought. Rain has been hard to come by. There’s only been 0.02 inches of rain in Huntsville so far this month. The last time the city saw more than one inch of rain was on June 7.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO