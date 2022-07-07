Man killed at Douglasville shopping Plaza.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a shooting where a man was killed outside of a QuikTrip gas station on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim was attempting to...
ATLANTA — Neighbors in one Midtown neighborhood woke up to find several cars on their street had shattered windows. Atlanta Police responded to Vedado Way on Sunday morning where 18 vehicles "sustained damaged windows," police said. "Officers were able to get in contact with some of the vehicles owners...
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A car theft in Tallapoosa led to the arrest of one woman and the recovery of a vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was flagged down about a car being stolen.
ATLANTA — A suspect was arrested after a shooting left one person injured on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Atlanta Police Department said officers came to the southwest home on Smith Street near Gardner Street around 7 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a man was shot to death after trying to stop his car from being stolen in the QT parking lot on Peachtree Parkway. Police say the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle after a black male was found shot to death near a black passenger vehicle at the air pumps.
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a parking deck on Peachtree Street. Police say a thief confronted a group of people Saturday night and tried to steal a woman's purse. Investigators say the woman's husband stepped in and tried to scare the thief away. That's when the...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
A likely carjacking attempt on Sunday afternoon ended with one person dead outside a Peachtree Corners gas station. Gwinnett County police say three suspects believed to have been involved in the carjacking and subsequent shooting are currently at large, and were last seen in a black 4-door passenger vehicle that was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway.
RIVERDALE, Ga. — An argument in the meat section of an Atlanta-area Walmart erupted in gunfire Thursday, wounding one man and prompting a manhunt for another. Matthew Thomas Jr., 18, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot a man as they argued in the Riverdale store about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.
ATLANTA - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday evening. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to 874 Smith Street SW where they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. That man told investigators he knew who shot him.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested and a shelter in place has been lifted in Spalding County, police said. Neighbors near or around Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County were asked to shelter in place Sunday afternoon as several members of law enforcement flood the area.
The Bartow County Sheriff’s office needs your help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing items from a car in the parking lot of the Cartersville Cracker Barrel. Sheriff’s officials responded to the Cracker Barrel at 5631 Highway 20, Cartersville in reference to an entering auto report on July 2.
Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a host of charges after police said he attacked his grandmother and stole lawn equipment. According to arrest reports, the incident began when Dakota Godfrey, 26, busted out a window in his grandmother’s Rome, Georgia, home with his head, WSB-TV reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting another customer at a metro Atlanta Walmart is now in custody. Riverdale police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that 18-year-old Matthew Thomas, Jr. will be charged with aggravated assault. Riverdale police said they were called to the Walmart...
CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody. The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins. According to the department, Huckaby is...
ATLANTA — A man trying to escape being arrested early Friday morning jumped off of a bridge while handcuffed, Atlanta police say. Officers on the scene say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
