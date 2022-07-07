Man killed at Douglasville shopping Plaza.

Listed by Jeremiah Peters with Virtual Properties Realty. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Adorable townhome for sale in Lawreceville! Stainless steel appliances, and eat in kitchen! Perfect back patio for entertaining or just spending time with family on these Summer nights. Two spacious bedrooms! Both full bathrooms have garden tubs and showers! This home is located on the end so it comes with more yard than other homes in the neighborhood! Laundry room is conveniently located on the second story. Come and show today, do not miss out on this home!

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO