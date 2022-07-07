ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Man killed at Douglasville shopping Plaza.

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old man is dead and the shooter on the run...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

18 vehicles broken into on Midtown street in 1 night, police say

ATLANTA — Neighbors in one Midtown neighborhood woke up to find several cars on their street had shattered windows. Atlanta Police responded to Vedado Way on Sunday morning where 18 vehicles "sustained damaged windows," police said. "Officers were able to get in contact with some of the vehicles owners...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglasville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating homicide at QT in Peachtree Corners

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say they are investigating a homicide at a gas station in Peachtree Corners. Officers were responding Sunday afternoon to the QT at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. They say the incident took place in the parking lot. According to...
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Attempted carjacking leaves one man dead at QT on Peachtree Pkwy, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a man was shot to death after trying to stop his car from being stolen in the QT parking lot on Peachtree Parkway. Police say the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle after a black male was found shot to death near a black passenger vehicle at the air pumps.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot attempting to stop thief from stealing wife's purse, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a parking deck on Peachtree Street. Police say a thief confronted a group of people Saturday night and tried to steal a woman's purse. Investigators say the woman's husband stepped in and tried to scare the thief away. That's when the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Violent Crime#Kroger
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County murder thought to have started as carjacking attempt

A likely carjacking attempt on Sunday afternoon ended with one person dead outside a Peachtree Corners gas station. Gwinnett County police say three suspects believed to have been involved in the carjacking and subsequent shooting are currently at large, and were last seen in a black 4-door passenger vehicle that was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested after argument in meat section of Atlanta-area Walmart ends with man shot

RIVERDALE, Ga. — An argument in the meat section of an Atlanta-area Walmart erupted in gunfire Thursday, wounding one man and prompting a manhunt for another. Matthew Thomas Jr., 18, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot a man as they argued in the Riverdale store about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in connection to SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday evening. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to 874 Smith Street SW where they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. That man told investigators he knew who shot him.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

Police announce suspect in custody in Canton murder

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody. The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins. According to the department, Huckaby is...
CANTON, GA
point2homes.com

2750 Pierce Brennen Court, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, GA, 30043

Listed by Jeremiah Peters with Virtual Properties Realty. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Adorable townhome for sale in Lawreceville! Stainless steel appliances, and eat in kitchen! Perfect back patio for entertaining or just spending time with family on these Summer nights. Two spacious bedrooms! Both full bathrooms have garden tubs and showers! This home is located on the end so it comes with more yard than other homes in the neighborhood! Laundry room is conveniently located on the second story. Come and show today, do not miss out on this home!
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy