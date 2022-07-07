ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NICE, a fest unveils set times for the NICE-est festival experience possible

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen there are nearly 50 bands and artists playing a music festival across a summer weekend, it helps to know who is playing when. So NICE, a fest has this week unveiled set times for all three days to help with the planning — and the info is available down below...

vanyaland.com

Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

NICE, a fest Artist Profiles: oldsoul

Editor’s Note: Welcome to our new series spotlighting the bands and artists playing this year’s NICE, a fest. With 49 live performances over three days and two venues — July 28 to 30 at Somerville’s Crystal Ballroom and The Rockwell — there’s a lot going on, but consider this your compass to the NICE-est weekend imaginable. Get ticket info here, and check out our continued coverage of the festival.
SOMERVILLE, MA
vanyaland.com

V3 Weekend: Great Scott Pop-Up, Michael Ian Black, CatVideoFest 2022￼￼

Editor’s Note: Welcome to V3 Weekend, Vanyaland‘s guide to help you sort out your weekend entertainment with curated selections and recommendations across our three pillars of Music, Comedy, and Film/TV. It’s what you should know about, where you need to be, and where you’ll be going, with us riding shotgun along the way.
BOSTON, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fenway Porchfest returns with free public performances

Those in the Fenway area will be able to treat themselves to live music without having to file into a concert venue. Fenway Porchfest will flood the area with free music performances outside resident homes and in public places like the MFA, Symphony Hall and even Tasty Burger. A full...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Disney+ Movie Filming Delayed in This Massachusetts Town

Just weeks before filming was about to get underway in Norwood, Massachusetts, for a Halloween-themed Disney movie, the production company notified the town that the shoot is being postponed. The Town Common was in the process of being transformed into a production set for the film set to be released...
Colleen Green
Boston Globe

Visit Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival, the Fisherman’s Feast

The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best ice cream in Somerville and Cambridge

Over 1,000 readers voted on their favorite places to get a scoop. With the heat of summer coming up, you'll want to stop by one of these shops soon. The cities of Somerville and Cambridge do not run short on unique and creative ice cream shops. From Gracie’s Ice Cream in Union Square to Forge Baking Company, housed in a former warehouse, options abound for quality frozen desserts.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Is This Restaurant in Boston's North End Undergoing a Rebrand?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a North End restaurant may be going through a rebranding. According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Scopa on Hanover Street is seeking a name change to Cafe Amaro, with the beer, wine, and liqueur license apparently being part of the transfer. It isn't know what kinds of changes might be coming to the space, though it does look like it will be under the same ownership; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.
BOSTON, MA
wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusett’s Gov. Baker celebrates 2022 kick-off of popular ‘Summer Nights’ program

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Promoting "No Books No Ball," Governor Baker Shoots Hoops In Roxbury

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to the court in Roxbury to promote the summer launch of a basketball program that aims to improve youth athletic and academic skills. No Books No Ball is recognized by the Boston City Council as...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sumner Tunnel weekend closure creates bad traffic backups in Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews are back working in the Sumner Tunnel on weekends, which is causing traffic to be rerouted away from the tunnel and into the heart of East Boston, near Central Square. "Oh, what a great time to move to Eastie," Max Corman-Penzel said.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
BOSTON, MA

