Dupont, PA

Veterans' Appreciation Trailer honors those who serve

 3 days ago
DUPONT, Pa. — It has taken William Clarke of Dupont a little more than a year to build what he calls his "veterans' appreciation trailer." "I have the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, the Coast Guard, and of course, a lot of American flags. Even the tires are red, white, and...

Newswatch 16

Community fun day held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our City Too community center hosted the fun day at Charles Sumner Elementary School. There was food, drinks, music, and dodgeball along with free haircuts. "What we have is awesome man, these kids they haven't stopped running around. And it's nice out here, but they haven't stopped. There's stuff that we want to do just to give these kids a chance man. The violence that's going on in the streets, it's unnecessary. This is not a community for that nor is any other community for that fact. So what we're trying to do is give these kids an outlet," said John Riddick, President of Our City Too.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County celebrates coal region history

LANSFORD, Pa. — For the 15th year in a row, the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum hosted its annual Coal Mine Heritage Festival. A day to celebrate the rich coal region history and culture in northeastern Pennsylvania through music, food, crafts, and more. “People realize that a lot...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought it's stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Roscoe

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is impossible to decide what is cutest about Roscoe — those bottom teeth, that big smile, or his big ears. Roscoe lives at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, but rescue workers do not think he will be here for long. "He's like...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A trip through Millville's history

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Terry Rider and Ronald Welliver are lifelong residents of Millville. They both collect memorabilia from the borough's history and started displaying it about ten years ago. "This year, since it's the 250th anniversary of Millville, I just thought maybe we'd do something a little bigger," Rider...
MILLVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Hostel offers a resting spot for hikers

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Inside the Hikers Hostel at Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap, you'll hear the stories of folks hiking along the Appalachian Trail. "I've walked here about 1,300 miles right now so far since March, and we've got about another 900 miles...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Lee Brice concert could fill city of Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Yuengling's Stars and Stripes Celebration is on to round two, returning to Pottsville for the first time since 2019. The event stretches blocks, from the Yuengling Brewery to the main stage, at the intersection of Laurel Boulevard and North Railroad Street. With live performances on three stages, dozens of vendors, and several beer gardens Yuengling is bringing to the party.
POTTSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Pandemic Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Fredy Mendoza, age 34, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Friday by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 300 months imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking, and 18 months imprisonment for committing pandemic unemployment fraud, to run concurrently with the methamphetamine trafficking sentence.
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tunnels to Towers Mobile Exhibit in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit made the journey to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township Friday. The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. On Friday night, area police escorted the exhibit from Susquehanna Brewing Company to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — First responders were called to Wise Foods in Berwick for a fire Sunday night. Viewer photos show the scene as firemen arrived and observed heavy flames and smoke stretching up the side of the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the damage,...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Crestwood students treated to victory dinner

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A group of students from Luzerne County were treated to a victory meal. A group of students from Crestwood recently won the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The competition is all about creative problem-solving. Teams work together to solve a long-term problem and present...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
Times News

Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Former Shamokin, Mt. Carmel Doc Wants to Withdraw Plea

WILLIAMSPORT – A former Mt. Carmel and Shamokin physician is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in a drug distribution case. Raymond Kraynak was arrested in 2017 and charged with prescribing more than six million doses of opioids, including Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl. He became known as the “Pill Mill Doctor.”
SHAMOKIN, PA
