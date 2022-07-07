Veterans' Appreciation Trailer honors those who serve

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our City Too community center hosted the fun day at Charles Sumner Elementary School. There was food, drinks, music, and dodgeball along with free haircuts. "What we have is awesome man, these kids they haven't stopped running around. And it's nice out here, but they haven't stopped. There's stuff that we want to do just to give these kids a chance man. The violence that's going on in the streets, it's unnecessary. This is not a community for that nor is any other community for that fact. So what we're trying to do is give these kids an outlet," said John Riddick, President of Our City Too.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO