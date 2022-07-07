ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

NCDOT funding Greenville passenger rail feasibility study

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville is one step closer to getting...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

ENC one step closer to potential passenger rail system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system. Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. “The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

City unveils I-587, discusses economic significance

Pitt County officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville discuss the recent unveiling of Interstate 587 (I-587) and how its development may benefit the local economy. Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer of Divisions Two, Four and Six at NCDOT, said the $1 million...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Road back open after fallen tree blocks I-95 northbound in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family says Hedgepeth making progress after crash despite setbacks

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Traffic
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Craven County pipe replacement to cause 29-mile detour

FORT BARNWELL (WITN) - A section of Maple Cypress Road will be closed for pipework with a 29-mile-long detour. The road is scheduled to close on July 11th at 9 a.m. and will stay closed for up to three weeks. The detour route involves a 29-mile stretch of River Road,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Postage for absentee ballots set to increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of several elections in the state, the price of postage for absentee ballots is about to increase. the U.S. Postal service will increase the price of a First-Class mail stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents starting July 10. This means that those mailing in...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Tar-Pamlico ends its clean-water streak

WASHINGTON [July 8, 2022] — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chocowinity gets new ambulance thanks to Kidwell

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Chocowinity is celebrating a new addition. They rolled out a brand new EMS ambulance truck that was obtained in large part to state Rep. Keith Kidwell. The new truck has been needed for a while, and after 10 years of waiting, EMS Captain Brandon Elks said this will […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Tea and fashion show to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Deadwood in Martin County

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one person is injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Greenville Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stantonsburg Road near the intersection of B’s Barbeque Road, right near the Greenville city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family: ‘Carnie has had a good day today’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s Emergency Services director had another positive report it shared to social media on Saturday. The family of Carnie Hedgepeth said he continues to crack his eyes open and that his body is reacting positively to his medicine. The overall recovery process continues since his crash with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
WITN

Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Four charged in connection with murder of Chowan County woman

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been charged in connection with the shooting death last month of an Edenton woman. Chowan County deputies say Macendrick Smith, of Tyner, and Siete Baker, of Ahoskie, were both charged with murder this morning. Lakita Morring was shot dead on June 28th,...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC

