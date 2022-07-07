NCDOT funding Greenville passenger rail feasibility study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system. Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. “The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact […]
Pitt County officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville discuss the recent unveiling of Interstate 587 (I-587) and how its development may benefit the local economy. Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer of Divisions Two, Four and Six at NCDOT, said the $1 million...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process. […]
FORT BARNWELL (WITN) - A section of Maple Cypress Road will be closed for pipework with a 29-mile-long detour. The road is scheduled to close on July 11th at 9 a.m. and will stay closed for up to three weeks. The detour route involves a 29-mile stretch of River Road,...
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is launching a series aimed at preventing overdoses and substance use. It comes as they report eight people die of a drug overdose per day in North Carolina. Deputies say their Substance Use Education Series will be broken up...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of several elections in the state, the price of postage for absentee ballots is about to increase. the U.S. Postal service will increase the price of a First-Class mail stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents starting July 10. This means that those mailing in...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Imagine signing a year lease for an apartment and then finding out you have to be out in a little over a month. That’s the reality for some tenants at two complexes in Greenville. Some have been told they have to move out by August...
WASHINGTON [July 8, 2022] — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. NFL player hosts football camp at Eastern Carolina high school. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kids in Greenville came out in numbers on Saturday for the first...
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Chocowinity is celebrating a new addition. They rolled out a brand new EMS ambulance truck that was obtained in large part to state Rep. Keith Kidwell. The new truck has been needed for a while, and after 10 years of waiting, EMS Captain Brandon Elks said this will […]
(WITN) - Phone outages can happen, but imagine not having service for more than two weeks. That’s the reality for many residents that live off Sticks Road which borders both Beaufort and Pitt counties. 80-year-old Carolyn Cobb says she and many of her neighbors haven’t had service since Father’s...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one person is injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Greenville Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stantonsburg Road near the intersection of B’s Barbeque Road, right near the Greenville city limits.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s Emergency Services director had another positive report it shared to social media on Saturday. The family of Carnie Hedgepeth said he continues to crack his eyes open and that his body is reacting positively to his medicine. The overall recovery process continues since his crash with […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been charged in connection with the shooting death last month of an Edenton woman. Chowan County deputies say Macendrick Smith, of Tyner, and Siete Baker, of Ahoskie, were both charged with murder this morning. Lakita Morring was shot dead on June 28th,...
