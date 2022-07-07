ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson pledges no big policy changes before departure

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has promised his cabinet he will not use his remaining time as prime minister to make "major changes of direction". The PM has caved in to pressure from ministers to quit as Tory leader but wants to stay in No 10 until the party chooses who should replace...

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
