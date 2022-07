NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle into a Nashville doughnut shop early Friday, authorities said. Sarah Flowers, 29, was charged with DUI by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after she crashed into East Park Donuts & Coffee, WZTV reported. Flowers allegedly told police she had “several IPA beers” before driving her SUV into the building at around 3:39 a.m. CDT.

