Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an...

www.kcrg.com

KCJJ

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman facing over two dozen charges related to identity theft

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested and faces over two dozen charges relating to identity theft. In a release from Cedar Rapids Police, the case began last November when investigators were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used by 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith with the intent to defraud. Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of several people, some with similar names, throughout the country.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

Iowa City Police say a University of Iowa student arrested for drunk driving claimed a vape device labeled “sativa” with a marijuana leaf logo actually contained nicotine. The 21-year-old South Capitol Street resident was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated for driving without his headlights just before 2am Saturday on the 700 block of South Gilbert Street. He reportedly was found in possession of a yellow vaporizer device, which he claimed was “nicotine and stuff”. The device was clearly labeled “sativa”, and had the image of a marijuana leaf printed on it.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC murder trial delayed again

The murder trial of 70-year-old Roy Browning Jr. of Iowa City, accused of killing his wife in 2019, has been delayed again. Online court records show that at a Friday hearing, Judge Kevin McKeever pushed the trial back to November 1st. It had been scheduled to get underway on Monday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KCJJ

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
KBUR

Iowa City man threatens to kill self, others with homemade bombs, machete

Iowa City, IA- Iowa City police have released details regarding the arrest of a man Tuesday, July 5th, who they say planted bombs and threatened to kill others and himself. Radio Iowa reports that, according to multiple broadcast reports, incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Saturday evening. At around 9:04 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along Iowa Highway 100 near the exit for Covington Road. Deputies believe a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle hit a deer. This caused a loss of control by the rider, leading to the motorcycle coming to rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

