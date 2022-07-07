Groundbreaking held for Krog Junction project on BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward

At the July 7 groundbreaking for Junction, from left, Ambrish Baisiwala – Chairman & CEO, Portman; Bill Morrison – EVP of Construction, Portman; Mike Greene – SVP Development, Portman; Amir Farokhi – City Council District 2; Clyde Higgs – CEO, Beltline Inc.; Jana Portman Simmons – President, Portman Financial; Antonio Lewis – City Council District 12; and John Portman – President, Portman

An official groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for Junction Krog District, a mixed-use office building directly on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward.

The six-story building will sit at the junction of the BeltLine, Irwin Street, and Auburn Avenue – with BeltLine frontage stretching from Irwin all the way to SPX Alley.

The Portman Holdings project will include 130,000 square feet of new office space, three chef-driven restaurants, multiple balconies overlooking the Beltline, and a 7,000-square-foot “public porch” on the ground floor that will feature murals and sculpture artworks.

Portman purchased the 1.4 acre property in 2018 with plans to build a hotel, but that project was scrapped due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hotel industry.

Junction is also just steps away from the expanding Krog District , which is under construction on the other side of the BeltLine and will bring more offices, shops, and restaurants.

Check out the gallery of Junction renderings below.

Renderings of Krog Junction





