Special Weather Statement issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Central Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Plainview, or 11 miles northeast of Knoxville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Maloneyville and Mascot. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 392 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO