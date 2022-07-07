Police: Suspects allegedly stole elderly woman's wallet, bought thousands in gift cards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO