ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Police: Suspects allegedly stole elderly woman's wallet, bought thousands in gift cards

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a man and a woman...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 5

Related
fox29.com

Armed carjacking ends with shooting in Oxford Circle, police say

OXFORD CIRCLE - Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a carjacking in Oxford Circle Sunday morning. A 33-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oakland and Van Kirk streets, according to police. The victim was shot one time in the...
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Suspect for Tool Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for tool theft. Detectives state that on June 29, 2022, at around 7:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance footage breaking the window of a car parked in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. The suspect then entered the car multiple times, removed tools, and placed them in the bed of his pick-up truck. Once he was sure he had taken everything he wanted, the suspect drove away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress

Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 3001 New Castle Avenue in New...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swiped#Gift Cards
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
parentherald.com

Mom of Man Arrested in Deadly Springfield Road Rage Shooting Charged

The mom of a suspect arrested for a deadly road rage shooting in Springfield, Pennsylvania is now being charged in connection with the case. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that Amanda Washington has been charged with hindering prosecution in the case relating to the death of 54-year-old King Hua.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June. On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue...
NEW CASTLE, DE
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia Police Request Help with B&E Suspect

Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the video shown. The male subject is wanted in connection to recent B&E’s at Northside Park. If you know this subject or have any info in regards to this case please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in Northeast Wilmington

A man is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Sunday morning. It happened on the city's Northeast side around 11:15 a.m. on Gordon Street, near Market Street. WPD did not release any other details, as their investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Flash Bangs Rock Apartment Complex As SWAT Moves In Sunday

Just after 12:15 Sunday afternoon dozens of New Castle County SWAT members responded to an apartment in the Cavalier Country Club Apartments off of Capano Drive in Newark. As the officers moved near the apartment two people fled from the area of the apartment. The two fled behind the police vehicles that were blocking off access to the road.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy