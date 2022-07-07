ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets sign T.J. Warren, Nic Claxton to contracts

 3 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets signed free agent forward T.J. Warren to a contract and center Nic Claxton to a multi-year deal on Thursday.

Terms of Warren’s contract were not disclosed by the Nets, however ESPN previously reported it was a one-year deal.

Terms of Claxton’s contract also were not disclosed by the team, although ESPN previously reported it was a two-year deal worth $20 million.

“T.J. is a proven three-level scorer with the size and versatility to make an impact for us,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “We think T.J. is a great fit on the wing, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Brooklyn.”

Warren, 28, gets a fresh start after injuries took a toll on his role with the Indiana Pacers, with whom he played just four regular-season games in 2020-21, averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He has a career average of 15.5 points in 332 career games with the Phoenix Suns and Pacers.

A first-round pick in 2014 (14th overall) by the Suns, Warren was shut down in March 2021 with stress fractures in his left foot. He re-injured the same foot and opted not to play last season in order to begin the upcoming campaign fully healthy.

Warren rose to prominence in 2020-21 with a string of strong games in the “bubble” near Orlando. He averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in those controlled environment games, including a career-high 53-point effort in the team’s opening game post-COVID shutdown.

The Nets picked Claxton in the second round (31st overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has averaged 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 94 career appearances (20 starts).

“Nic is an ascending player who has only begun to scratch the surface of what he’s capable of on both ends of the court,” Marks said. “With his defensive versatility and developing offensive skillset, we believe Nic has a bright future ahead of him and we’re looking forward to his continued growth in Brooklyn.”

In 2021-22, his third NBA season, the 23-year-old posted career highs of 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 67.4 percent in 47 games (19 starts).

–Field Level Media

