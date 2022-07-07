ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Van Buren, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

