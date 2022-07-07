Flash Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota West central Meade County in west central South Dakota Lawrence County in west central South Dakota East central Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 915 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles east of Alva to 4 miles northwest of Warren Peak, moving east-southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bear Lodge Campground around 920 PM MDT. Sundance around 925 PM MDT. Aladdin around 930 PM MDT. Beulah around 935 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cement Ridge Lookout, Belle Fourche, Iron Creek Lake, Crow Peak, Spearfish, Savoy, Roughlock Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, Spearfish Canyon, Saint Onge, Central City, Cheyenne Crossing and Terry Peak. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 41. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 188 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 30 MINUTES AGO