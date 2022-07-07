ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks. Campers and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota West central Meade County in west central South Dakota Lawrence County in west central South Dakota East central Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 915 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles east of Alva to 4 miles northwest of Warren Peak, moving east-southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bear Lodge Campground around 920 PM MDT. Sundance around 925 PM MDT. Aladdin around 930 PM MDT. Beulah around 935 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cement Ridge Lookout, Belle Fourche, Iron Creek Lake, Crow Peak, Spearfish, Savoy, Roughlock Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, Spearfish Canyon, Saint Onge, Central City, Cheyenne Crossing and Terry Peak. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 41. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 188 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Newcastle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newcastle, Osage, Moon, Four Corners and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

