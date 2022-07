CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portion of Interstate 25 located not far from Cheyenne was briefly closed Saturday afternoon due to wildfire activity in the area. Just south of the Wyoming border in Colorado, the state’s Department of Transportation shut down a section of the highway from Exit 293 (Carr) to Exit 281 (Owl Canyon Road) in both directions due to a reported wildfire in the area. Smoke was briefly visible on department cameras on the interstate.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO