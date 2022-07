This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of a clogged toilet, your first thought may be to grab the plunger and get to work. But stop right there -- you don't need to use that scummy, bacteria-ridden tool to unclog your toilet. Instead, keep it clean and grab some dish soap, hot water, a trusty bucket and let chemistry do the work for you.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO