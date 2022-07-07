‘Godfather,’ ‘Misery,’ & ‘Elf’ Star James Caan Has Passed Away At 82

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Today, we lost a legend in the acting world.

James Caan, most known for his roles in The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, has passed away at the age of 82, according to NBC News.

His family tweeted out on his verified Twitter account:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The cause of death was not mentioned.

Caan’s manager, Matt DelPiano, shared his condolences, noting that he was more of a friend than an actor:

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring, and beloved.

Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time.”

Up to the time of his death, Caan was very active on social media, posting tweets and images of past experiences all throughout Hollywood.

He’ll always be most known for his role as Sonny Corleone from The Godfather, the oldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone, who was played by Marlon Brando. Caan won an Oscar for best supporting role in the movie.

Many will also know Caan as the father of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell on Elf, who abandoned Buddy at birth and inspired him to search for his father.

He’s also widely known for his role in Misery, as he played Paul Sheldon, a romance novelist who was held captive by a crazed fan, played by Kathy Bates.

Actor and Misery director Rob Reiner shared his condolences on Twitter as well:

“So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”

“I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat.'”

Caan also played football for Michigan State, but after not being able to crack the starting lineup, he transferred to Hofstra University, where he ended up falling in love with acting.

Thank you for one helluva career James, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time.