Celebrities

‘Godfather,’ ‘Misery,’ & ‘Elf’ Star James Caan Has Passed Away At 82

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Today, we lost a legend in the acting world.

James Caan, most known for his roles in The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, has passed away at the age of 82, according to NBC News.

His family tweeted out on his verified Twitter account:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The cause of death was not mentioned.

Caan’s manager, Matt DelPiano, shared his condolences, noting that he was more of a friend than an actor:

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring, and beloved.

Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time.”

Up to the time of his death, Caan was very active on social media, posting tweets and images of past experiences all throughout Hollywood.

He’ll always be most known for his role as Sonny Corleone from The Godfather, the oldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone, who was played by Marlon Brando. Caan won an Oscar for best supporting role in the movie.

Many will also know Caan as the father of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell on Elf, who abandoned Buddy at birth and inspired him to search for his father.

He’s also widely known for his role in Misery, as he played Paul Sheldon, a romance novelist who was held captive by a crazed fan, played by Kathy Bates.

Actor and Misery director Rob Reiner shared his condolences on Twitter as well:

“So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”

“I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat.'”

Caan also played football for Michigan State, but after not being able to crack the starting lineup, he transferred to Hofstra University, where he ended up falling in love with acting.

Thank you for one helluva career James, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time.

Comments / 1

After learning that legendary actor James Caan had died at the age of 82, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced.Caan was best known for roles in "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf." His death was announced via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning. Caan's "Misery" co-star Kathy Bates took to Twitter saying she was "heartbroken."Billy Dee Williams, who starred alongside Caan in "Brian's Song," shared a recent photo of the duo, accompanied by a heartfelt statement. Adam Sandler admitted his idolization of Caan on Twitter shortly after the news broke saying he...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

