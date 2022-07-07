ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

16-year-old in Garland charged with manslaughter after gun discharges killing another teen

By Emily Jimenez
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uG42F_0gYB2zLy00

GARLAND (1080 KRLD)- Garland police say they have a 16-year-old teenage girl in custody on manslaughter charges after she shot an 18-year-old friend live on social media.

On July 5, officers responded to a call at the apartment community in the 1700 block of Apollo Road where they found 18-year-old Princess Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. Princess was transported to the hospital in critical condition and two days later died as a result of her injuries.

It was during the investigation that officers learned Princess was live-streaming with cellphone while her 16-year-old friend displayed a couple of handguns. One handgun discharged during the stream, striking Princess.

Officials were able to get their hands on the video. It was then that the unidentified 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. She is being charged with Manslaughter.

This investigation is ongoing.

