Peter Bart: Can Hollywood Make A Patriotic Movie Anymore?

By Peter Bart
 3 days ago
With our nation increasingly divided, several media gurus over the July 4 break decreed that Hollywood owed filmgoers a “feel-good-about-America” movie. Something unifying and patriotic, like a contemporary Yankee Doodle Dandy .

When I did some research, I concluded that they had a point. With the exception of those by-the-numbers World War II action movies, the industry has never been proficient at patriotism.

I therefore decided to bite the bullet and rerun the 80-year-old Warner Bros film. It was enlightening: As an old-fashioned song-and-dance extravaganza, Yankee Doodle Dandy turned out to be wicked fun. As an exercise in patriotism, however, its message was borderline anarchy.

Maybe the times back then (the early 1940s) were as disorienting as they are today. Why would Warner Bros and producer Hal Wallis cast its gangster superstar James Cagney ( Public Enemy ) as a family-loving patriot? Cagney had famously slammed a grapefruit into a co-star’s face. To further confuse things, the studio then hired a Hungarian ( Michael Curtiz ) to direct him.

Fred Astaire, who danced a lot better, had turned down the role probably because George M. Cohan , the film’s real-life protagonist, was depicted in the screenplay as an egocentric hustler who hit on underage girls. He also often danced in blackface and, occasionally, when critics slammed his shows, would buy newspaper ads with positive reviews (they were fakes).

In 1942, jobs were still scarce because of the Great Depression and voters were nervous about a two-front war with Germany and Japan. Some of its biggest stars had been summoned to the battlefront.

Cohan knew that his career, too, was in decline. Departing from his formula musicals, he’d written and starred in a political satire titled I’d Rather Be Right Than President which sent up Franklin D. Roosevelt, his wartime leader.

The critics hated it, the audience stayed home and Roosevelt himself reacted with a stern command to Cohan to show up at the White House. Would there be a public bashing?

Politically astute, Roosevelt decided to heap praise on Cohan, awarding him a Congressional Gold Medal and reminding the public that, earlier in his career, Cohan had composed patriotic hits like “Over There” — the anthem of World War I. “You persuaded the world that ‘The Yanks Are Coming,’” Roosevelt said. “So do it again.”

Not surprisingly, Cohan instantly became Roosevelt’s biggest fan, promising to re-honor ”The Grand Old Flag Home of the Free and the Brave.”

Meanwhile, Yankee Doodle Dandy turned out be a much-needed hit for Warner Bros, even winning an Oscar for Cagney. It might also have won Best Picture, but its competitor was Mrs. Miniver, which won.

If the movie promoted a degree of good feeling toward the nation, that loyalty did not extend to Warner Bros. In accepting his kudo, the grumpy Wallis reminded the media that both of his films would have been even better had it not been for the interference of Jack Warner. Curtiz, who had previously shot movies in German, made it clear that he regarded the studio as an autocratic nation-state and went on to direct films like Captain Blood and Dodge City elsewhere.

Cagney’s career was bolstered by the success of Yankee Doodle , but after the war he came forward as an anti-Blacklist liberal activist who wanted nothing to do with John Wayne’s patriotic lobby. He later changed his mind and supported his old friend Ronald Reagan.

No effort has been made over eight decades to produce Yankee Doodle Dandy II or at least try a “re-imagining.” The title itself had a vaguely tribalistic ring to it. But back in the days when it was conceived, society didn’t scrutinize these connotations as carefully. Which perhaps was healthier and more uniting in its own way.

