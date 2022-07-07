New Orleans City Council votes to support abortion rights

Photo credit council.nola.gov

In a symbolic move, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to support abortion access and called on law enforcement in the city to not investigate or prosecute women or their doctors if a pregnancy is terminated.

"I support a woman's right to choose and a woman's right to bodily autonomy," said Councilmember J.P. Morrell, who wondered if the U.S. Supreme Court is going to end protections for marriage equality next.

"Anybody whose rights are taken away, and whose ability to live in peace with their rights and their choices are questioned, I think we should listen to them," said Councilmember Oliver Thomas.

"People should have a right to choose," said Councilmember Eugene Green. "Women should have a right to choose."

Abortion became illegal in Louisiana when the U.S. Supreme Court last month issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years that guaranteed the right to have an abortion in all 50 states, provided the fetus had not reached viability. Enforcement of that law is on hold while state courts determine if Louisiana's so-called "trigger law" violates the Louisiana constitution.

The resolution calls on the city, its police department, the sheriff's office and the district attorney's office not to dedicate city funds to the storing or cataloging of any report of an abortion, miscarriage, or other act of reproductive health care, nor to provide any information to any other governmental body about same.

It also asks that law enforcement agencies give the lowest priority to allegations or charges of abortion unless it is evidence of another crime, for example, if a woman is coerced or forced into getting a procedure she doesn't want, or if criminally negligent conduct is involved in the health of a pregnant person seeking care.