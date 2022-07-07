ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans City Council votes to support abortion rights

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago
Photo credit council.nola.gov

In a symbolic move, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to support abortion access and called on law enforcement in the city to not investigate or prosecute women or their doctors if a pregnancy is terminated.

"I support a woman's right to choose and a woman's right to bodily autonomy," said Councilmember J.P. Morrell, who wondered if the U.S. Supreme Court is going to end protections for marriage equality next.

"Anybody whose rights are taken away, and whose ability to live in peace with their rights and their choices are questioned, I think we should listen to them," said Councilmember Oliver Thomas.

"People should have a right to choose," said Councilmember Eugene Green. "Women should have a right to choose."

Abortion became illegal in Louisiana when the U.S. Supreme Court last month issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years that guaranteed the right to have an abortion in all 50 states, provided the fetus had not reached viability. Enforcement of that law is on hold while state courts determine if Louisiana's so-called "trigger law" violates the Louisiana constitution.

The resolution calls on the city, its police department, the sheriff's office and the district attorney's office not to dedicate city funds to the storing or cataloging of any report of an abortion, miscarriage, or other act of reproductive health care, nor to provide any information to any other governmental body about same.

It also asks that law enforcement agencies give the lowest priority to allegations or charges of abortion unless it is evidence of another crime, for example, if a woman is coerced or forced into getting a procedure she doesn't want, or if criminally negligent conduct is involved in the health of a pregnant person seeking care.

louisianaradionetwork.com

Abortion clinics shut down after New Orleans judges ruling

Abortion clinics were forced to stop procedures Friday after a New Orleans judge lifted the restraining order challenging the state’s abortion ban trigger laws. The judge also moved the challenge to a Baton Rouge courtroom. Pro-life advocate and President of Louisiana Family Forum, Gene Mills said in the end the ban will remain in effect and abortion clinics will close shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
wibailoutpeople.org

New Orleans fighters for abortion rights close down Canal St. and Loyola Ave., vow to build mass movement

Activists shutting down the streets for abortion rights. Click for Fox 8 video. More than 150 people took the fight to restore abortion rights to the streets of New Orleans July 8. We rallied outside the courthouse to send a message to the oil industry-puppet AG Landry and his millionaire cronies: we will not let them go forward with their war on women, trans people, and all workers. We shut down both Canal St. and Loyola Ave. to tell them we’re done with business as usual.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police say they won't enforce Louisiana abortion ban

The New Orleans Police Department will not enforce Louisiana's law banning and criminalizing most abortions. The agency said Friday that its decision was effective immediately and that the policy will remain in place until the superintendent of police decides otherwise. Officers will not issue summons, make arrests "or otherwise enforce violations related to state laws prohibiting abortion," a Police Department statement says.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Abita Springs loses appeal in Abita Meadows PUD suit

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a ruling that the town of Abita Springs breached the development agreement it had with Lonesome Development LLC to build a 168-acre planned unit development on La. 36. Last year, 22nd Judicial District Judge William Burris ruled that the town acted...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NOLA.com

Bar association installs young lawyers officers, McGlinchey appointed to International Women’s Forum

Deirdre McGlinchey, the head of McGlinchey Stafford's General Litigation section in the New Orleans office, has been inducted into the Louisiana Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. McGlinchey often represents large manufacturers in product liability cases and has successfully defended clients in individual claims, class actions and multidistrict litigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana separates itself further from its Confederate past

If any Louisianans still want to hoist a cold one to the memory of the Confederacy’s most famous general next Jan. 19, they’ll need to do it on their own time. By action of the 2022 Louisiana Legislature and signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards, Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday, once marked as a state holiday in Louisiana, has been deleted from the list of eligible days off for state employees. So has Confederate Memorial Day, which used to be observed April 26.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

OPINION: Scoot: Calling out Mayor Cantrell!

It appears that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is doing what many politicians do - she seems to be sacrificing true concern for the safety of the citizens who voted her in office twice to focus on her political life after she leaves office in 2026. At a time when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
