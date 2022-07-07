ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal in serious jeopardy, report claims

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTpeo_0gYB2fwg00
Elon Musk ((c) dpa-Zentralbild POOL)

Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover appears in serious doubt after the billionaire decided he could not verify the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, a new report claims.

The Washington Post reported that Mr Musk had stopped “engaging in certain discussions” around the deal, citing anonymous sources.

The Tesla founder has repeatedly claimed, without presenting evidence, that Twitter is underestimating the number of bots on its platform.

In June, he said the company was attempting to “resist and thwart” his information rights ahead of the proposed $44bn acquisition of the social media platform.

In response, Twitter provided Mr Musk with a “firehose” of commercially sensitive data.

The Post also reported that Mr Musk was no longer in communication with a key investor in the deal.

The Independent did not immediately hear back after requesting comment from Mr Musk and Twitter.

Comments / 8

Related
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Musk Comments on New Twins With His Exec: I’m Helping Solve ‘the Underpopulation Crisis’

There is seemingly no material exempt from a Twitter punchline for Elon Musk. On Thursday—a day after news broke that he had fathered twins with one of his executives at Neuralink, the brain-implant startup he cofounded—Musk tweeted that he is doing his part “to help the underpopulation crisis.” He added that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Musk now has nine known children. Earlier this year, the billionaire faced misconduct allegations at another of his companies, SpaceX, after Insider reported that a flight attendant had accused him of propositioning her while flying on a company plane. Musk denied the allegations and also attempted to use them as comedic fodder, tweeting, “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Elon Musk, who secretly fathered twins last year, congratulates Nick Cannon on growing his family

Elon Musk has offered his congratulations to Nick Cannon on his growing family in a now-deleted tweet, after it was revealed that the Tesla CEO fathered twins with an executive at his neurotech firm, Neuralink.Nick Cannon, a soon-to-be father of eight, made headlines this past year when he welcomed three babies in 2021 alone. The Wild “N Out host is notorious for fathering several children with various women, although now it seems that Musk has taken the crown with a total of nine children.On 6 July, reports broke that Elon Musk, 51, had quietly welcomed a set of twins...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Reappears In An Unusual Place

It's the end of a suspense that lasts almost two weeks. Two weeks that seemed like an eternity in Elon Musk's world. After having dominated almost all conversations in business circles since the beginning of the year, the richest man in the world had suddenly become silent since June 21, the date of his last tweets on the microblogging website Twitter.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy