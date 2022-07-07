ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime Comedy Series ‘The Curse’ Casts Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, Constance Shulman (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The upcoming Showtime comedy series “The Curse” has cast Corbin Bernsen , Barkhad Abdi , and Constance Shulman, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show, which was picked up to series in December 2020 , explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show. Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie co-created the series and will also star alongside Emma Stone.

Bernsen is known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Arnie Becker in the NBC legal drama “LA Law” as well as for playing Henry Spencer in the popular USA Network series “Psych.” He will next be seen in a season-long arc in the third season of the Showtime series “City on a Hill.” He has also starred in films like the “Major League” franchise, “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” and “Shattered.” He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.

Abdi is best known for his critically-acclaimed performance as Muse opposite Tom Hanks in the film “Captain Phillips.” He was nominated for an Oscar and SAG Award, and won the BAFTA and London Critic’s Award for the film. He has also previously worked with the Safdie brothers, appearing in their film “Good Time.” His other film roles include “Blade Runner 2049” and “Pirates Of Somalia.” He is repped by More/Medavoy Management and SMS Talent.

Shulman is best known for playing Yoga Jones on “Orange is the New Black” at Netflix. She also provided the voice of Patti Mayonnaise on the popular Nickelodeon series “Doug.” Her other credits include “Search Party,” “Loving,” and “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd.” She is repped by Talent Works.

Fielder will direct and executive produce in addition to starring and co-creating the series. Co-creator Benny Safdie will also executive produce with his brother Josh Safdie under their Elara Pictures banner. Stone will executive produce via Fruit Tree with Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Ravi Nandan, Nick Hall, and Alli Reich will executive produce for A24, which will produce the series.

