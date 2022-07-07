ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sandra Douglass Morgan Makes History as Raiders Team President

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVbFU_0gYB188H00

The Raiders announced the historic hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan to serve as team president on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to assume the role in NFL history.

Las Vegas introduced Morgan in a press conference Thursday afternoon after announcing the move in a letter obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Morgan, the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019 to ’21, will now join Kristi Coleman (Panthers) and Kim Pegula (Bills) as the only women to hold the title of team president, and Sashi Brown (Ravens) and Jason Wright (Commanders) as the only Black individuals named to the position in league history.

“As I shared with the team earlier today, I was raised in Las Vegas and have truly witnessed this city ascend to one of the sports capitals of the world, visited by millions across the globe and it is an honor of a lifetime to serve as the president of this organization,” Morgan said during her opening statement.

Morgan, who previously broke ground in her last job as the first Black Control Board Chair, now joins a Raiders lineage that also includes previous historic hirings. In 1989, the club hired former player Art Shell as head coach, making him the NFL’s first Black head coach in the modern era, and, in 1997, the team hired Amy Trask who became the league’s first woman CEO.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

In addition to her new job title, Morgan boasts several professional ties with both the organization and city. Over the last decade-plus, Morgan has worked as a director of external affairs for AT&T Services, a city attorney for North Las Vegas and a litigation attorney for MGM International; in 2021, she was named vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee and appointed to the board of directors of Allegiant Travel Co., which owns Allegiant Air, the naming rights partner of Allegiant Stadium.

Morgan’s arrival represents another landmark stride for the NFL as it continues evaluating its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The hire also brings some needed stability to the Raiders organization amid a recent string of tumultuous events within the front office, which includes an ongoing investigation and an open lawsuit.

Morgan addressed the legal proceedings and all outstanding concerns in the Raiders’ letter.

“Let me be clear—I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” she said to employees, per the Review-Journal. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

Las Vegas issued a brief statement on May 6 announcing former president Dan Ventrelle “was no longer with the organization” after less than a year at the helm. Later that day, Ventrelle published a statement accusing owner Mark Davis of firing him after he raised concerns related to Davis creating a “hostile work environment” and engaging in “other potential misconduct.” The NFL announced it would launch an investigation shortly thereafter.

A few days later on May 14, the New York Times published a report including accounts from former and current Raiders employees detailing instability under Davis’s leadership. The report also noted comments from senior executives who left the club in the last year-plus; Ventrelle’s promotion came after former president Marc Badain resigned last July and roughly four months before former coach Jon Gruden sued the organization following his October resignation over emails that showed him using misogynistic, homophobic and racist language.

As the club looks for a fresh start with the 2022 season quickly approaching, Morgan joins the Raiders at a time of significant change both on and off the field.

From a football standpoint, Las Vegas enters the fall with added expectations after losing in the Wild Card Round following a 10–7 campaign. The club revamped its coaching staff with the hiring of longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels, and notably signed marquee receiver Davante Adams in free agency.

More NFL Coverage:

  • Raider Maven: Al Davis Had a Right Hand Man in Ken Herock

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Davis
Person
Kim Pegula
Person
Sashi Brown
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Black Control Board Chair#Fubotv
ClutchPoints

Cowboys sign Super Bowl winning linebacker out of the USFL

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of transactions, one of which is raising eyebrows. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. They also fellow linebacker Devonte Bond on injured reserve and signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Sam most recently played for...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports Illustrated

James Harden to Sign Team-Friendly Two-Year Deal With 76ers, per Report

James Harden is reportedly returning to the 76ers after a taking $15 million pay cut for the 2022–23 season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He reports that this team-friendly move allows the franchise to “elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023.” The guard reportedly declined his $47 million player option, and is expected to sign a two-year deal that places a player option on the second year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy