Alicia Jan Waddell Obituary

Alicia Jan (Slemp) Waddell, was born, on May 3, 1952 in Hamburg, IA, the only child, to Olin Herman Slemp and Alyce Virginia (Brown) Slemp. She gained her angels wings and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long two-year hard-fought battle with cancer. Jan’s family moved to Lamoni, IA when Jan, (as she was called) was three years old, and later to Davis City, IA where she spent the rest of her youth. Jan attended elementary school in Davis City, then Leon Community School in Leon, IA. She graduated from then, Central Decatur Com. Schools) in Leon with the class of 1970.

Jan was baptized at the Davis City United Methodist Church 1964. Her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ was always a shining light in her life and to those around her. She was active in MYF at her church. She was in Girls Scouts, and belonged to the order or Rainbow Girls, holding positions in most of the offices.

On November 20, 1964, when Jan was only 12 years old, her daddy, Olin, was tragically killed near Leon, IA in a crash. Her mother, was seriously injured as well. Jan was cared for by friends and family until Alyce’s recovery and was then raised by her loving mom.

Jan was a winter sports cheerleader at Central Decatur, participated in band, chorus, speech/drama, and class VP. She was awarded the Arion Award for band upon her graduation.

Jan attended North West Missouri University for a year and a half, then transferred to Graceland College in Lamoni, Ia. She graduated in 1974, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education, with a minor in library Science. She served first as assistant, and later director of the Lamoni preschool for two years. She continued her teaching career in elementary and junior high school in Ridgway, MO. for several years.

On December 31, 1972, Jan was united in marriage to Clarence Glen Waddell at the Davis City United Methodist church. They lived in Lamoni for 14 years and were members and faithful servants of the Lamoni Methodist Church. Jan and Clarence’s home was blessed with two children, Preston Slemp Waddell in 1974 and Leslie Jan Waddell in 1977.

The summer of 1984, the family moved to Atlantic, IA where Clarence continued his career at a police officer. The family was again baptized, this time by emersion, and joined and served the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. Jan was soon hired by C&M schools, where she taught every grade except kindergarten. In the 2003-04 school year, when Cumberland, Massena and Anita later consolidated into CAM Schools, Jan was transferred to middle school in Massena where She taught middle school reading and later English. After 32 years in education, Jan retired in 2014.

In 1995, the family moved one last time to Griswold, IA where Clarence became the police chief for the community. They joined Central Church of Christ there and remained faithful members and servants util the time of Jan’s death. Jan loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved being a part of her church. She enjoyed her ladies Bible study, Life Group, ladies circle, singing on the praise team, putting on short plays and playing her fun characters Millie and Tillie, to promote many church activities.

The entire family enjoyed square dancing for many years with the Circle L square dancing club in Lamoni. When they moved to Atlantic, they continued with the Atlantic club. The family enjoyed many wonderful vacations together. Jan and Clarence continued their love of travel with trips to the British Iles, Alaska and Hawaii cruises and many bus tours around the US. Jan loved reading books, playing piano, and play cards with friends. She and Clarence loved camping. She was a proud member of the PEO-GL chapter in Griswold and a member of the Tuesday Music Club. After retirement, Jan and Clarence joined the Grist Mill Theater in Macedonia, IA where they performed in many fun plays and musicals. They also served on the Grist Mill Fine Arts, board of directors. Most of all, Jan deeply loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved attending all of the grandkid’s sporting events, dance recitals and seeing “our girls” sing on their church praise team.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Alyce, her grandparents, her cousin Steven Ottman as well as several very close aunts and uncles. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of almost 50 year, Clarence Waddell of Griswold, IA, son Preston Waddell of Ankeny, IA, and daughter Leslie (Nickolas) Amdor of Carson, IA. Four grandchildren, Cody Michael Waddell of Onawa, IA, Ashlynn Janae Amdor, Elyssa Paige Amdor and Peyton James Amdor, all of Carson, IA.

The family will meet with friends and family for a time of love, stories and fellowship at the Central Church of Christ on Sunday July 10th from 2:30 – 4:30 PM. Funeral services with be held at the Central Church of Christ on Monday, July 11th at 10:30 am with Pastor, Tony Brandt officiating. A luncheon will be served at the church after the burial at the Griswold Cemetery, west of town. All are invited stay and continue to share love and fellowship with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Jan’s favorite charities at a later date.