Volunteers in Golden Valley Work to Build City’s First Community Garden

H. A. Zettel has applied for a patent on a new acetyline gas generator of his own invention, and as soon as this is granted a company consisting of himself, M. A. Deutsch and E. J. Gellenbeck, will commence the manufacture of them for market. The invention is a success, as it strains the gas through water, removing the carbon, and thus allowing the gas to burn without clogging the burners, as is the case with the Buffington. Mr. Zettel expects to go on the road soon, introducing acetyline gas and his generator. While in Canada he made arrangements to get all the carbide he can use, hence the famine which has bothered users ever since its introduction here will be over.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO