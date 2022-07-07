ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Volunteers in Golden Valley Work to Build City’s First Community Garden

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Garden to Be Built at Golden Valley’s Medley Park. Progress is being made on the future community garden at Medley Park in Golden Valley. Volunteers from the Hopkins Men’s Shed group worked on building a shed Thursday to house tools for the garden. “There are 70...

ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Brooklyn Park Native Spearheads Effort to Fight Human Trafficking

Stephanie Page grew up in Brooklyn Park and is on a mission to fight human trafficking with her nonprofit the Stories Foundation that she started in 2012. “We help people understand what human trafficking is, here in our community and then engage them to decrease human trafficking here,” said Page. “Then, we come alongside survivors and those most vulnerable to have restorative options for the future.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: July 9, 2022

H. A. Zettel has applied for a patent on a new acetyline gas generator of his own invention, and as soon as this is granted a company consisting of himself, M. A. Deutsch and E. J. Gellenbeck, will commence the manufacture of them for market. The invention is a success, as it strains the gas through water, removing the carbon, and thus allowing the gas to burn without clogging the burners, as is the case with the Buffington. Mr. Zettel expects to go on the road soon, introducing acetyline gas and his generator. While in Canada he made arrangements to get all the carbide he can use, hence the famine which has bothered users ever since its introduction here will be over.
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Preserves History, Time Capsule to Be Opened in 2060

Friday was a day to preserve history in the city of Crystal. Members of the Crystal Historical Society placed a time capsule into a wall at the future Crystal police station under construction. A plaque will mark the location to help find it. Sixth-graders at FAIR Middle School helped put...
CRYSTAL, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota’s lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Country or Rock? Lakefront Music Fest delivers both

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake Rotary’s 2022 Lakefront Music Fest is a two-day music festival in Prior Lake at Lakefront Park featuring one night of rock and one night of country. Rock is the flavor of the night July 8 with Sammy Hagar and The Circle headlining...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember's comments create contempt: some forgive while others demand action

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis councilmember Michael Rainville was addressing constituents regarding the disruption and destruction downtown on July 4 when he made comments that have many demanding he take responsibility for his words.Rainville, who has served as councilmember for Ward 3 since assuming office in January, indicated he planned to speak to Somali elders, where he planned to tell them, "Their children can no longer have that type of behavior."The comments drew immediate criticism, including from several of Rainville's colleagues within city council.Friday evening, councilmembers Jamal Osman, Jeremiah Ellison and Aisha Chughtai issued a statement condemning Rainville's words as "inappropriate, incorrect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

