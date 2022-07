GOSHEN — There’s a little insect feeding on many trees in the county and most people are not seeing it, yet. Bagworms are a serious insect pest of many ornamental shrubs and trees in the eastern half of the United States. Conifers, especially arborvitae, cedar, juniper and pine, are the most frequently damaged host plants, but I’ve seen them on deciduous trees such as sycamore, maple, locust, boxelder, walnut, fruit trees and linden.

