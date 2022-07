Ohio's new six-week abortion ban is in place but Ohioans who want abortions still have options to get connected to those services. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said staff at those facilities had to call patients scheduled for abortions — in the days following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — to cancel those procedures.

