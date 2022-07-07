ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden awards first COVID vaccine recipient with Medal of Freedom

By Basil John
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl9Dq_0gYAye6N00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sandra Lindsay is still in shock, after a recent phone call.

“The President of the United States wants to speak to me? That has to be a prank call,” Lindsay said.

But it was no joke, and Thursday she was one of 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom.

President Joe Biden says she was selected for her work as a Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse, and for being the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

“She poured her heart into helping patients fight for their lives and to keep their fellow nurses safe…today, she receives our nation’s highest civilian honor,” the President said.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I would hold this place in history, but I am honored and humbled,” Lindsay said.

In addition to saving lives, Lindsay says the vaccines also relieved some of the burden on healthcare workers.

“My colleagues and I in healthcare, in the medical community, have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Lindsay said.

She continues to advocate for vaccines and mental health for health care workers and says this Medal of Freedom is not just for her.

“I share this Medal of Freedom with all my fellow healthcare workers, my nurses, every single person who worked throughout the pandemic, in the United States, all over the world,” Lindsay said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medal Of Freedom#Covid 19 Vaccine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Nexstar Media Inc
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy