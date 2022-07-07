ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern police report K-9 dog passes away

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago
K-9 Loki (New Bern Police Department photo)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of one of its K-9 dogs.

K-9 Loki passed away over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, New Bern Police said in a press release. Over the weekend, Loki’s handler was present when he started having a medical emergency. The dog was rushed to the vet, where he had a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer and passed away.

Over the course of his career, New Bern police said Loki seized four kilos of illegal drugs, was involved in 88 K-9-related arrests, found 18 guns and led to the seizure of over $64,000.

“We are keeping Loki’s family in our thoughts and prayers” stated New Bern Chief of Police Pat Gallagher. “K-9 Loki served tirelessly alongside the men and women of our department. He was a success story from the moment he joined our team and a loyal companion to his handler. We will miss him.”

