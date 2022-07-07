ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Have Your Say on early picks for the the 2024 presidential election race

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Who do you hope to throwing a proverbial hat in the ring in the race for the White House?

Dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump has fueled speculation California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may run for president in 2024. Who would you like to run, and why?

Email your 500-word Your Say essay to yoursay@sduniontribune.com or use the form below and we may publish it in the newspaper and online.

