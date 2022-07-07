ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Concerned parents and teachers lead Bronx school safety initiative

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPejO_0gYAyMPP00

Parents and teachers of P.S. 28 came together to make a change after several quality-of-life issues taking place outside the school grounds became too much.

For years, the environment outside the school was plagued by drug usage and paraphernalia visible to children.

The concerned parents say that homeless people and addicts in nearby treatment programs would also congregate on the steps of the school. One parent talked about the lengths he would go to shield his kids from the environment.

“I tell them to close their eyes or close their nose,” says Benjamin Richardson. “I don’t want them to smell the crack or smoke.”

The concerned group started a campaign called “Stop the Smoke at Mount Hope” to bring attention to the harmful and illegal activities the students of P.S. 28 were being exposed to.

The intersection now has a crossing guard to assist families, and parents say there is an increased police presence at the school.

Funding was also provided to install security cameras in the school, as well as a fence to deter loitering around school grounds.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Mount Hope, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
PIX11

Hundreds march in Queens to end transgender discrimination

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — More than 500 members of the transgender community and their allies gathered in Corona Plaza Saturday night for the 11th Annual Trans LatinX March. The group wanted to send a clear message. They were joining in a march through the streets to celebrate their resiliency and demand an end to employment […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Security Camera#Loitering
bronx.com

Jorge Valentin, 30, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, that occurred within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Homeless
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Autistic child in critical condition after falling from building

NEW ROCHELLE – City police are investigating the circumstances that resulted in a 4-year-old child being hospitalized and listed in critical condition after falling from a building. The incident occurred on Friday, July 8, according to New Rochelle police. The child’s parents flagged down police officers on Friday at...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC basement apartment safety concerns

We are in the midst of yet another hurricane season, and many New Yorkers are fearful that we could see a repeat of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida last year. People living in basement apartments say they are especially concerns, and are still waiting for action from the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy