Concerned parents and teachers lead Bronx school safety initiative

Parents and teachers of P.S. 28 came together to make a change after several quality-of-life issues taking place outside the school grounds became too much.

For years, the environment outside the school was plagued by drug usage and paraphernalia visible to children.

The concerned parents say that homeless people and addicts in nearby treatment programs would also congregate on the steps of the school. One parent talked about the lengths he would go to shield his kids from the environment.

“I tell them to close their eyes or close their nose,” says Benjamin Richardson. “I don’t want them to smell the crack or smoke.”

The concerned group started a campaign called “Stop the Smoke at Mount Hope” to bring attention to the harmful and illegal activities the students of P.S. 28 were being exposed to.

The intersection now has a crossing guard to assist families, and parents say there is an increased police presence at the school.

Funding was also provided to install security cameras in the school, as well as a fence to deter loitering around school grounds.