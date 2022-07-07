ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Excess waste and rain contributed to E. coli advisory at Muskegon park

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tuesday and Wednesday, Kruse Park Dog Beach in Muskegon was under an E. coli advisory. While it wasn't fully closed, there were potentially dangerous levels of the bacteria found in the water. Researchers say dog friendly beaches like Kruse Park may be more likely to...

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Abnormally dry conditions have set in here in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - Conditions across parts of West Michigan have been dry over the past several weeks, including through most of June. Earlier this week our southern counties got drenched by rain and thunderstorms along/south of the I-94 corridor, dropping between three and five inches. That said, our northern counties along/north of I-96 are now beginning to run ABNORMALLY DRY according to NOAA and their DROUGHT MONITOR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Drivers, beware: Generator moving through Walker again Tuesday

WALKER, Michigan — A large generator will be moving through Walker, causing traffic delays, for the second time in a little over a month. On Tuesday, July 12, the generator will be moving through the south end of Walker, following the same route as it did in June. It'll enter the city on Butterworth, head over to Wilson, then go north to Lake Michigan Drive.
WALKER, MI
103.3 WKFR

3 West Michigan Stables Who Offer Guided Horseback Riding

It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD TV8

American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids. Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
2756 Lincoln Road, Allegan, Allegan County, MI, 49010

5 acre home in Hamilton Schools 3 bedroom tri-level on 5 acres of woods looking to open field, and privacy. Enjoy those warm summer nights in your screened-in porch overlooking the spacious backyard complete with 2-story hip roof 18x24 barn with cement floor, electric and water. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances open to 2 separate dining areas. Enjoy views of your backyard from the window seat in the dining room bow window. Extra large living room is perfect for gatherings. All 3 bedrooms and the full bath are on the upper level. Walkout lower level is ready for you to finish it. Another full bath/laundry can be found on this level. It just needs the walls, ceiling and flooring installed. Fixtures are already there. Exclude tv in living room.
ALLEGAN, MI
A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
Huron Daily Tribune

Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at the Gerber Product Company factory in Fremont, the city's Chief of Police Tim Rodwell said in a press release. The factory worker was repairing a production line when the accident happened around 2 p.m., Gerber's parent company Nestle said in a statement.
FREMONT, MI
