Ithaca Police responded to a series of reports of burglaries Saturday in the area of Cecil A Malone Drive. Beginning around 6:30a with a call to Safelite Auto Glass where cash had been stolen from a safe, officers say responded to calls throughout the day. At the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the suspect was unable to break into the building. On the Street Pitas was broken into with items and money stolen. ABC Oriental Rugs had its garage broken into and a vehicle was rummaged through at Warehouse Carpet Outlet.

ITHACA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO