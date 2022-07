Today’s dog up for adoption is from Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge. Meet Ginger. A 2-year old female. If I wasn’t looking directly at her I’d swear she was a Corgi. She weighs 34 pounds and is a great medium-sized dog. Her previous owner passed away, so she is looking for a new forever home. She is sweet and loving and would do great in most households. She is also housetrained, heartworm negative, spayed and microchipped. She will be at The Adoption House this weekend if you want to adopt her.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO