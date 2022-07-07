HHW Gaming: Nintendo Links With Cold Stone Creamery For A Yummy Collaboration

Do you love Cold Stone Creamery ? Do you like Nintendo? Well, the two companies are coming together for a tasty collaboration.

Nintendo & Cold Stone Creamery Come Together For Some Epic Deliciousness

Believe it or not, some people on the planet actually have wondered what Kirby tastes like (pause). Thanks to a collaborative effort between Nintendo and Cold Stone Creamery, the pint-sized puff who devours everything tastes like strawberries and marshmallows.

Kirby will join the likes of other Nintendo properties Mario and Animal Crossing as three new exciting and delicious ice cream flavors.

Here are the flavors per Cold Stone Creamery:

The Mighty Pink Puff is a Kirby-inspired Creation that has Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberries, Mini Marshmallows & Caramel.

Superstar Sprinkle Blast is inspired by the Mario Party Superstars game. This Creation has Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Yellow Cake, Blue Frosting & Rainbow Sprinkles.

Island Getaway, our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Creation, has Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberries, bananas & Whipped Topping.

For Mario Kart fans, there is an ice cream cake called Rainbow Sprinkle Road that will not only satisfy your dessert needs but also give you a chance to win a Nintendo Switch OLED and one of the three games used as an ice cream flavor. You can also win a $25 Cold Stone Creamery gift card.

Nintendo also announced that Kirby would become a Fruity Flurry tea flavor as part of a promotion with Kirby and the Forgotten Land , the latest video game featuring the iconic video game character.

It would be really dope if Metroid , The Legend of Zelda , Star Fox , Donkey Kong , Super Smash Bros. , or Pokemon get the Cold Stone Creamery treatment.

What other Nintendo characters or games would you like to see become Cold Stone Creamery flavors? Let us know in the comment section below.

